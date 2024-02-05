Youth ambassadors wanted for Luton social enterprise

Luton based Att10tive Social Enterprise well known for delivering a range of workshops across Luton and Bedfordshire schools, colleges and community groups is expanding. The organisation which has been supported by Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation to deliver workshops to address gang crime is taking on additional people.

Luton has faced recent issues of gang violence amongst teenagers from across the town, therefore Att10tive who works in partnership with Bedfordshire police, Luton Borough Council will be delivering more workshops in schools and colleges and projects across the town.

Managing Director Montell Neufville said ''We currently have around fifteen Youth Ambassadors, as well as increasing these I also want to engage with people who want to be facilitators, these are people with a bit more life experience who can support projects and events to help make Luton the best it can be. Our current workshops are called Taking The Right path. We also deliver workshops on life skills, employability skills and leadership skills.''If anyone would like to consider being a Youth Ambassador or workshop facilitator, find more information by emailing: [email protected].