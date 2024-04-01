Youth-led radio show shines a positive light on Policing careers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collaboration between Att10tive Social Enterprise, Bedfordshire Police and LUR Radio supported by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation promises to continue to engage, inform and inspire listeners.

The show called 'The Public and The Police' is part of Att10tive's coppers and communities series.

The series goes out on the first Tuesday of every month at 8pm. The next upcoming episode Tuesday, April 2, is titled “Policing Careers Unveiled” shine a spotlight on police recruitment and the diverse array of roles within policing.

The Public and The Police radio show.

Kat and Ruth, Att10tive's enthusiastic hosts, will interview people who work in policing and police recruitment to delve into the varied aspects of policing careers, including non frontline jobs, such as call handlers and police volunteers as well as response policing.

Why This Matters: Demystifying Policing Careers: Many people associate policing solely with frontline officers. However, Bedfordshire Police and other forces offer a wide range of roles that often go unnoticed. This radio show aims to change that perception.

Community Representation: Bedfordshire Police recognizes that their force should mirror the communities they serve. By engaging with the community including young people, they hope to foster better understanding and to build trust.

Montell Neufville, Managing Director of Att10tive Social Enterprise, emphasises the importance of this initiative: “We want to empower listeners with knowledge about the various paths within policing. Whether you’re considering a career or simply curious, tune in, ask questions, and be part of the conversation. Together, the community working alongside the police can help to illuminate the path to a more diverse force and help people towards a rewarding policing career.”

Listeners are encouraged to participate: