Youth worker project in Dunstable gets £100k boost from National Lottery community fund
Dunstable youth work project have been given £100,000 from the National Lottery and government’s Million Hours Fund.
The town council applied for the grant – with the money set to go towards activities for those aged 11 to 19.
The funding has increased hours for the youth workers at Grove Corner who support young people involved in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity in the town. A new two-year senior youth worker position has also been created.
The aim of Grove Centre, on High Street North, is to engage young people through skate jams, climbing walls, inflatable days, gaming/party buses, sports coaching sessions, and creative activities.
Mayor Cllr Liz Jones said: "The funding will empower Dunstable Town Council to continue their commitment to delivering detached youth work and implement constructive activities for young people that not only diverts them from antisocial behaviour but also foster their personal growth and resilience.”