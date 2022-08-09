Youths spotted deliberately damaging fencing along the Luton to Dunstable busway

The yobs were captured on video

The youths were videoed last Tuesday evening, breaking off parts of the wooden fencing along the track near to Kiln Way.

Local resident Tricia McKenna, who has passed the video on to the police and Luton Council, said of the incident: “It’s just mindless vandalism, I’m surprised by the time when they were doing it because it was still light.

"It doesn’t make you feel particularly safe when there is drug dealing and drinking going along the track, it’s a shame when people want to use it for walking and exercise.

"You can hear a woman asking what they are doing on the video.”

Tricia said there had been some issues previously with youngsters jumping over the fencing along the track, but that had been stopped when the fences were raised.

The video was shared by Luton Council on its social media.

One commenter said: “They should make their parents pay for the damage they did,” while another said: “This makes me so sad. Why?”

Another said: “Wow such disrespectful behaviour, at least there is very clear footage of at least one of these lads. If they were to be found dressed in a high vis outfit and made to fix all the damage themselves after they have been made to pay for all equipment required, and have them apologise for damaging public property on all media possible., these lads might start to respect things then.”

And another said: “Looks like evidence worthy of conviction to me. Their parents must be so proud of their little darlings.”

The 12.5 km guided system was opened on a disused rail track in 2013 to provide a route for buses between Luton and Dunstable.

Luton Council is urging people with any information to contact Beds Police or call 101.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We received a report on Wednesday 3 August of criminal damage to a public fence in Kiln Way, Dunstable.