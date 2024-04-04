YouTubers viral video puts Luton on the map

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The video, which has racked up nearly one-million views in just one week, follows the Yes Theory team as they explore the town, meet residents, and challenge the misconceptions about Luton.

Filmmakers Thomas Dajer and Staffan Taylor, along with popular UK YouTubers Max Fosh and Zac Alsop, set out on a mission to uncover the best of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their visit, they explored the Stockwood Discovery Centre, attended a Hatters game at Kenilworth Road, and sampled the 'best kebab' in town.

Yes Theory enjoyed their time getting to know locals in Luton

When asked about his experience in Luton, filmmaker Thomas Dajer said, "Whilst we went into this idea with positive energy, we didn't know what we would find, so we were never sure how positive or negative it would come out. But Luton was charming and one of the most welcoming places I've been to."

Local residents who participated in the advert expressed their appreciation for Yes Theory's platform and the opportunity to shine a light on their hometown.

Saskia Lawrence said: "We've been trying to tell people this side of Luton for years. And for Yes Theory to come along with their platform and elevate our voices. We're so grateful."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Connelly, who has lived in Luton all their life, told Step Forward Luton: "I have loved Luton for many years, so to give Yes Theory a tour of my hometown was incredible. Finally, the light is being shone on in the incredible parts of our town.”

The advert, created by the Canadian YouTube channel, has struck a chord with viewers all over the world, sparking an outpouring of positivity in the comments section.

Viewers have shared their personal experiences and newfound appreciation for Luton in the comments.

One fan said: "This genuine and heart-warming video has totally changed my perspective of Luton."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another viewer shared: “My dad grew up in Luton and it's always got a soft spot in our hearts. Such an amazing place that people look down upon. We love Luton!"

The advert has even inspired a sense of hometown pride, with one viewer commenting, "I clicked on this expecting another Luton hate video, but I'm 10 mins in and you're making me feel patriotic about my hometown for the first time ever."

Since their visit, Yes Theory has been reflecting on their experience on Instagram, simply stating, "We Love Luton," while filmmaker Staffan Taylor added, "I miss Luton already!"

The advert serves as a powerful reminder of the hidden treasures and strong community bonds that exist within Luton and why challenging the narrative about the town is key to its future success.