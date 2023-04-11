A blaze at a two-storey house in Luton on Easter Sunday (April 9) has left one person needing hospital treatment with fire crews describing the property as ’100% damaged by smoke and fire’.

Firefighters from Shefford and Dunstable Community Fire Stations were called to Thrales Close to cover their Luton and Stopsley colleagues while they dealt with a crash.

The fire service was called at 7.37pm and found the property in flames. A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was taken to hospital and security of the premises was handed over to the Police. An investigation into what caused the fire will take place.”