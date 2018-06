Phoenix Starr Academy recently held an open day for its Dance College, in Chapel Street, Luton, to give dancers the chance to look round the hip hop college and see what courses were available.

There was also the chance to take part in a workshop with Khyrese Heron, winner of Taking The Next Step.

Phoenix Starr Academy opens in September and offers courses for people aged 16-24.

For more information or to audition visit www.phoenix-starr.com.