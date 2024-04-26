Picture released of teen missing from Luton who could be in London
The force say they are growing concerned for his welfare
Police have released a picture of missing teenager who was last seen in Luton, but could be in London.
Rico, 16, was reported missing after he was last seen in the town yesterday (April 25). But police believe he could be in the Hayes area of London.He is mixed-race, wears glasses and is described as being tall. He may be wearing black and white trainers, school trousers and a black quilted coat.Bedfordshire Police said: “We are growing concerned for his welfare. If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting reference MPL/603/24.”