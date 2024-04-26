Rico, 16, was reported missing after he was last seen in the town yesterday (April 25). But police believe he could be in the Hayes area of London.He is mixed-race, wears glasses and is described as being tall. He may be wearing black and white trainers, school trousers and a black quilted coat.Bedfordshire Police said: “We are growing concerned for his welfare. If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting reference MPL/603/24.”