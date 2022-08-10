Picture shows aftermath of field fire in Sundon Park Road in Luton

This is the devastation left by a field fire in Luton that saw fire engines from five different stations tackle the blaze.

Earlier today (August 10) Beds Fire and Rescue Services were called to the blaze in a stubble field on Sundon Park Road.

The fire covered approximately 200m by 500m.

The destruction caused by the field fire

The fire has now been extinguished, and the crews are damping down the scene to ensure it’s safe.

Beds Fire and Rescue posted this picture of the aftermath on its twitter feed – prompting one shocked person to comment: “Insane that these pictures are coming out of England… reminds me of the 2019 Australian bushfires… thank you for all you do Stay safe out there.”

It’s just one of a spate of outdoor fires that firefighters have been called to in recent days as the temperature increases.

On Monday the service was called to multiple outdoor fires, and took to Twitter to urge: “cannot emphasise enough to avoid having bonfires/BBQs as its tinder dry out there and temperatures are due to soar again throughout the week.”

They added: “We've also been dealing with a large amount of bonfires & BBQs which have become out of control. PLEASE do not have bonfires or burn waste! It is very irresponsible in this weather.”