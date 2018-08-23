PICTURES: GCSE pupils at Cardinal Newman Catholic School celebrate another successful year

Students at Cardinal Newman are celebrating another year of GCSE successes with many stories of high attainment and great progress.

Headteacher Joe Richardson said: “There has been a great deal in the media about the new exams taken this year and there is no doubt that the exams themselves were very challenging.

“It is very pleasing therefore that student performance is so strong across the school and that so many students are in a strong position to progress to higher levels of learning as a result of our strong curriculum and our commitment to high standards.”

Well over a quarter of all students achieved at least 3 A*/A grades / 7-9 grades supporting the school’s tradition of high performance.

Among these highest attaining students were a large group who achieved a clean sweep of A*/A grades and grades 7-9, including: Piotr BACIK, Kieran BARRY, Michael BEGGAN, Raven CASTRO, Julia CHOLA, Claire CLANCY, Joseph DUFFY, Caleb GEARTY, Michelle GITHUA, Emma KELLY, Megan MAHONEY, Christine MATHEW, Teema TOM, Alexander UPPERTON, Bradley VALENTINE, Iwona ZAK.

Success at GCSE comes hot on the heels of success at A Level too, with the school reporting excellent outcomes at A*-A (23%), A*-B (47%) and A*-C (77%) and an overall pass rate of 99.4%.