Police have released two images of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from Luton for five days.

Rico was last seen in the Lewsey Farm area on Wednesday, February 21 at around 8.50am. He is described as 5ft 5ins, slim build, black curly afro hair and wearing glasses. The teen was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose coat, brown trousers and black Nike trainers with white tick and sole.