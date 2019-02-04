Situated on one of Luton's most desirable residential roads, Whitehill Avenue, is this attractive executive four-bedroom family home. Part of the former Luton Hoo Estate and backing onto Stockwood Country Park and Golf Club, the house boasts large rooms, high ceilings and a very large plot. It has a grand feel throughout. According to the agents properties of this style and location rarely come to market. Internally a grand panelled entrance hall sits centrally with all ground floor rooms leading off of it. The main living room is 21ft and features a large open fire place and bay window, a second large reception room also has a large bay and enjoys views into the rear garden. Great transport links and ultrafast broadband are other big selling points. Here you can take a look around at what you get for that kind of money in Luton with our picture gallery.
Pictures show inside the most expensive house in Luton which has gone on the market for £815,000
If you have a spare £815,000 laying around and like the look of this, you could get your hands on the most expensive house in Luton.
View more