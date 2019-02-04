Pictures show inside the most expensive house in Luton which has gone on the market for £815,000

Situated on one of Luton's most desirable residential roads, Whitehill Avenue, is this attractive executive four-bedroom family home. Part of the former Luton Hoo Estate and backing onto Stockwood Country Park and Golf Club, the house boasts large rooms, high ceilings and a very large plot. It has a grand feel throughout. According to the agents properties of this style and location rarely come to market. Internally a grand panelled entrance hall sits centrally with all ground floor rooms leading off of it. The main living room is 21ft and features a large open fire place and bay window, a second large reception room also has a large bay and enjoys views into the rear garden. Great transport links and ultrafast broadband are other big selling points. Here you can take a look around at what you get for that kind of money in Luton with our picture gallery.

