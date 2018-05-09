PICTURES: Van crashes into The Sportsman pub Luton leaving ‘massive’ damage

Shocking pictures reveal the damage caused to Luton pub The Sportsman after a van smashed into its front yesterday morning (May 8).

The vehicle collided with the Hitchin Road business at around 12.30am following an altercation, leaving “massive damage” to the front of the building.

The scene yesterday.

A man in his 20s was taken to Luton and Dunstable hospital for further care and was conscious when ambulance crews arrived at the scene.

One reader claimed: “I don’t know what exactly happened, just that there was a van that rammed the front of the pub - it also happened about a year ago.

“Last time there was no major damage but it was also rammed by a van whilst the pub was open!

“People now are very shaken up and one customer had a broken shoulder from it.”

The scene yesterday.

The road was cordoned off yesterday, while on social media people reported that the pub had been closed.

One said: “Heard a lot of noise last night, like fireworks? Then lots of blue lights!!”

Meanwhile, a woman claimed: “Car drove into it [the pub] on purpose when it was open. There have been some injuries.”

Another user reflected on the recent crimes: “Luton is really going to pot! And we wonder why it gets a bad name with all this.”

The damage caused by the van.

A post on Facebook page, Stopsley News, also let residents know about the incident. It read: “The Sportsman has been cordoned off [May 8] due to massive damage to the front of the building.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called at 12.30am yesterday morning, May 8, to reports of an incident at The Sportsman in Hitchin Road, Luton.

“Following an altercation, a van collided with the pub and one person was injured and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“We believe at this stage that it was an altercation between people who knew each other, and it’s believed to be an isolated incident. However, enquiries are ongoing.

The damage caused by the van

“No arrests have been made at the moment.”

“An investigation is ongoing and officers have been in the area today. Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 11 of 8 May.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “We received a call at 12.36am [on May 8] to reports of a road traffic incident.

“The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust dispatched a rapid response unite and ambulance to Hitchin Road, Luton.

“The crew treated a man in his 20s who was conscious on arrival.

“The man was taken Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care.”

The Sportsman after the crash

The Luton News has contacted the pub for a comment.