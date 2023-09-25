News you can trust since 1891
Pilot rescued 'without injuries' after plane crash near Dunstable

By Olivia Preston
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
The plane crashed into a tree. (picture: Bedfordshire Fire Control)

A pilot has left a plane crash in Dunstable unscathed after emergency services rescued him from a tree.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.14am today (September 25) to reports that a plane had crashed into a tree on Isle of Wight Lane in Dunstable. Crews from five fire stations were at the scene, with the teams using a ladder to get the man out of the plane. On X, Beds Fire Control posted: “The pilot was rescued by crews with no injuries.”

