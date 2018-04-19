PJ Shoes Pete says heartfelt thanks to Luton

The owner of a much loved Luton shoe shop is hanging up his boots to begin a well-deserved retirement.

Pete John Thorman, of PJ Shoes, first opened his shop in Luton’s Shirley Road in 1982/3, before the store moved to its current location in Bishopscote Road around 1984.

Pete and granddaughter, Charlotte

The dedicated businessman, who most enjoyed “the buzz” of Luton and its customers, recently announced his retirement and has been “blown away” by the response.

Pete said: “It’s been brilliant! I would like to thank my staff and customers from the bottom of my heart for making PJ Shoes the success it’s been - I couldn’t have done it without them.

“People have been saying wonderfulcomments;I’m overwhelmed! I’m 66 this year and I think it’s time to do the things that I want to do.”

Pete’s interests include big game fishing, but he says deciding to retire wasn’t easy!

Pete first opened a store in Bedford in 1978 and on April 9 he announced that both his current Kempston and Luton stores will be closing, with Luton around the end of May.