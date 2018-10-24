Plans to convert empty properties into hotel in Luton

Plans have been submitted to convert vacant premises into a 39 bedroom hotel in Luton.

Shaffi and Sons Ltd is proposing to convert and change the use of upper floors of a row of properties in Manchester Street, from the building where Santander bank used to be at one end to the former Oxfam shop at the other end.

A planning application has been sent to the council’s planning department.

In the Heritage Statement, it says: “We consider that the required revisions are to be minimal and will not distract from the existing upper floor elevations.

“Once works are complete the overall effect will to be a renovation of this elevation to the benefit of the local area and the conservation area in general.”

The shops and takeaways on the ground floor will remain as they are.

Abba Shaffi, of Shaffi and Sons Ltd, said: “The plan is to build a hotel above the shops. At the moment the rooms above the building are used for storage. We plan to coordinate the buildings and make them look better on the ground floor. The use of the ground floor buildings will not be changed.”