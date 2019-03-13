Plans to merge Cheynes Infant School and Sundon Park Junior School in Luton

Two junior schools in Luton are proposing to merge in order to create a single primary school for children aged 4-11 years from 1 September 2019.

Governors at Cheynes Infant and Sundon Park Junior Schools agreed to the proposal last week and it will now go out to public consultation.

Sundon Park Junior School

Should it be successful, the new primary school would be expected to open on September 1 this year.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: “The council was recently made aware that the headteacher of Cheynes Infant School will retire at the end of the academic year. The governing bodies were asked to consider whether an amalgamation of the two schools to create one primary school would be appropriate.

“There will be the same number of pupils under this proposal and there are no planned reductions to the number of staff as part of the proposed merger.

“Creating a new primary school offers many benefits including better continuity to pupils in terms of curriculum and school ethos.”

Cllr Mahmood Hussain, portfolio holder for children and young people said: “There are many benefits to gain from this proposal from continuity of learning for the pupils without the added stress of having to change schools at the end of Year 2 to sharing the good practices from both schools.

“However the governing bodies and the council would like to hear your views and the easiest way to give your feedback is by completing a simple form online at www.luton.gov.uk/consult.

“Paper copies are also available at Sundon Park Junior and Cheynes Infant Schools or by calling David Singh, Education Provision and Planning Manager on 01582 548228.”

Both schools carried out a pre-consultation from January to March) with staff, parents and members of the local community.

The proposal will be published on the council’s consultation portal to give all interested parties further opportunity to express their views. The consultation run sfrom 14 March -11 April.

For more information and to view the proposal visit www.luton.gov.uk/consult.