Police appeal after 14-year-old boy goes missing from Dunstable
Published 5th Jul 2023
Bedfordshire Police have released this photograph as they appeal for the public’s help to find a teenager missing from Dunstable.
Daniel, 14, was last seen in the town yesterday (July 4). He is described as 5ft 5ins with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue Nike joggers, a blue jacket, and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number MPC/1220/23.