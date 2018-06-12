Police appeal after Montrose Avenue stabbing

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in Luton yesterday.

Police were called to in Montrose Avenue at around 2pm to reports of a man with stab wounds.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but he currently remains in hospital. A second man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, and has now been released.

Montrose Avenue was closed until just before 9pm while officers were on scene carrying out initial enquiries.

Detective Inspector Craig Laws, investigating, said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident, and I want to reassure our communities that we’re taking it incredibly seriously. Enquiries are ongoing, and as part of that we’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident. Information from the public is really important and could be vital to our investigation, so I would urge anyone who knows anything to come forward.”

An investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 217 of 11 June.