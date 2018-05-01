Police appeal after two teens stabbed in Leagrave

Police are appealing for information after two teenagers were stabbed last night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance in the Onslow Road, Vincent Road and Finsbury Road areas of Luton just after 9pm.

Two teenagers were treated at hospital for stab wounds; one has now been released, the other remains in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.

DI Aaron Kiff said: “We’re taking this incident extremely seriously and enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

“We’re committed to tackling knife crime and apprehending those who think this kind of behaviour is acceptable – it’s not, and we won’t tolerate it in our county.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about activity in Onslow Road, Vincent Road and Finsbury Road areas to come forward with any information which could help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 quoting Operation Brooklyn, or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. You can also report information by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.