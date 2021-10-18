Police appeal after woman seriously injured in crash near Barton

Police investigating a collision between two vehicles between Pegsdon and Barton-le-Clay, which left a woman in hospital, are appealing for information.

At around 6pm on Tuesday, October 12, a silver Citroen travelling towards Barton-le-Clay and a black DAF truck heading in the opposite direction collided on the B655.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, and reopened several hours later.

Police are appealing for witnesses

One woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Tom Daly, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the events which led to this collision, which has left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.

“I’d urge anyone travelling on the B655 in either direction at around 6pm to consider whether they recall seeing the vehicles involved, or whether dash cam footage may have recorded something which could help the investigation.”

If you have information or footage, please report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool quoting reference Operation Maynard.