Police appeal for help to find Dunstable 14-year-old last seen at the weekend

Have you seen him?

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST

Bedfordshire Police have released on image of a 14-year-old boy last seen in Dunstable on Sunday (April 23).

Missing Daniel is 5ft 6ins, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, jeans and black and white Adidas trainers.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting MPC/737/23.

Missing Daniel
