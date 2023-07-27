Police appeal for help to find Dunstable 14-year-old who has been missing almost a week
Josh was last seen on July 21
Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old who has been missing for almost a week.
Josh was last seen at his Dunstable home on Friday, July 21. He was wearing a blue Hoodrich jumper, black Nike trainers, and a black jacket with black fur around the hood.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Josh is 5ft 5ins, slim build with black straight hair and is known to frequent the Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Luton areas. If you have any information about Josh's whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 431 of 24 July.