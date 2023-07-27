News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Police appeal for help to find Dunstable 14-year-old who has been missing almost a week

Josh was last seen on July 21
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
JoshJosh
Josh

Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old who has been missing for almost a week.

Josh was last seen at his Dunstable home on Friday, July 21. He was wearing a blue Hoodrich jumper, black Nike trainers, and a black jacket with black fur around the hood.

Josh is 5ft 5ins, slim build with black straight hair and is known to frequent the Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Luton areas. If you have any information about Josh's whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 431 of 24 July.

Related topics:PoliceDunstableNikeHoughton RegisLuton