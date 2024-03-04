Police appeal for help to find Luton teen missing for over a month
He has links to areas in London and Brighton
Bedfordshire Police have shared two pictures of a teenager who was last seen in Luton last month.
Daniel, 16, was spotted in the town on February 2, and is known to have links to Lewisham, Bromley, Deptford and Dagenham areas of London, as well as Brighton.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is described as 6ft 2ins with Afro hair, possibly in braids and is likely to be wearing tracksuit style clothing. Call 101 or report any information or sightings should be reported to Bedfordshire Police here quoting ref 259 of February 2.