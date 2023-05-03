Police appeal for help to find Luton woman who has been missing for a month
Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman last seen a month ago.
Amanda, 54, has been missing from Luton since April 22. She is slim, around 5ft 2ins and has dark hair. Police also say she has some teeth missing.
Anyone with info can call 101 or report via this link quoting ref 91 of 22 April.