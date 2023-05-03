News you can trust since 1891
Police appeal for help to find Luton woman who has been missing for a month

Have you seen Amanda?

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:04 BST

Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman last seen a month ago.

Amanda, 54, has been missing from Luton since April 22. She is slim, around 5ft 2ins and has dark hair. Police also say she has some teeth missing.

Anyone with info can call 101 or report via this link quoting ref 91 of 22 April.

Missing AmandaMissing Amanda
Related topics:PoliceLuton