Police appeal for help to find missing 16-year-old last seen in Dunstable
Have you seen him?
Police have released this picture of a 16-year-old who has been missing since Monday.
Daniel was last seen in Dunstable on November 20. He is around 5ft 9ins with black afro hair which is shaved on the sides and longer on the top. He was wearing a long black puffa jacket, a blue doorag, grey jogging bottoms and grey footwear.
Police believe he has links to London and the Wiltshire areas.Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 516 of 20 November.