Police appeal for help to find missing Dunstable teenager

Have you seen her?
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST

Police in Dunstable are appealing for help to trace a teenager who was last seen leaving her home at the weekend.

Isobelle was seen at around 7.30pm on Saturday, September 2. She is described as being 5ft 3ins, with short red and black hair and wears glasses. She was wearing a lime green jumper, a denim jacket, and a shoulder bag with a blue strap and black trainers. Isobelle also had several necklaces on.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 478 of Saturday.

