Police in Dunstable are appealing for help to trace a teenager who was last seen leaving her home at the weekend.

Isobelle was seen at around 7.30pm on Saturday, September 2. She is described as being 5ft 3ins, with short red and black hair and wears glasses. She was wearing a lime green jumper, a denim jacket, and a shoulder bag with a blue strap and black trainers. Isobelle also had several necklaces on.