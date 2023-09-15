News you can trust since 1891
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Police appeal for help to trace missing teenager with links to Bedfordshire

Shannon was last seen on September 8
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Missing Shannon

Police are appealing for help to trace a teenage girl who went missing a week ago – and say they are concerned for her welfare.

Shannon, 16, was last seen on Friday, September 8 at 4.30pm. She is described as 5ft 7ins of slim build with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink crop top, grey joggers, black trainers and holding a beige handbag.

Although Shannon is from Hemel Hempstead, she has links to Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire Constabulary are asking anyone who has seen her or has information about where she has been to call 101.

If you believe you are with Shannon now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

