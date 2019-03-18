Police appeal for information after fight in Luton

Officers investigating an assault in Castle Street, Luton, on Saturday, March 9, are issuing a photo of a man they would like to speak to.

At around 3.15am a fight took place outside a pub in Luton which resulted in two people being assaulted, one of the victims required hospital treatment.

CCTV image released by Bedfordshire Police

PC Sarah Kirby, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have key information which can help our investigation.

“If you recognise this man please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call PC Kirby on 101, quoting reference number 40/13841/19.