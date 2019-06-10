Police appeal for information after man stabbed in Luton

A man who was stabbed at a property in Luton on Friday morning, is no longer in a critical or life threatening condition, but remains in hospital.

On Friday, June 7, four men broke into a house in Jasmine Road at 8.30am, two searched through a jewellery box, and one threatened the victim before stabbing him.

Jasmine Road, Luton Photo:Google

Police are continuing to try and identify the four men who broke into the property.

One of the men is described as black, in his early 20s and wearing a black or dark blue jacket or hoodie, and a baseball cap.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital, where his condition has improved.

Detective Inspector Craig Laws, who’s leading the investigation, said: “Thankfully the victim’s condition has improved, although he remains in hospital.

“Our enquiries into this incident are still ongoing, and I’m really keen to speak to anyone who was in the Jasmine Road area on Friday morning.

“If you live in Jasmine Road and you have CCTV, we’d also be keen to speak to you.

“If you saw anything that was out of the ordinary or suspicious, I would urge you to get in touch.

“Your information could prove vital to this investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/32275/19, alternatively you can report information at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

> A 38 year old man has been released on bail and enquiries continue.