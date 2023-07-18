Police appeal for missing men from Luton for two days
Bedfordshire Police have asked the public for their help to trace two men who have gone missing from Luton.
The men were last seen on Sunday (July 16) in Farley Hill and are believed to have gone to The Mall, but failed to return home.
Angeson is 5'4" with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black hoodie, and black and white trainers. He was carrying a large backpack.
Michael is also 5'4" but with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black padded gilet, black trousers and white trainers.
Anyone who has seen either of the men is asked to call 101 quoting ref 444 of 16 July.