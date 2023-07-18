Bedfordshire Police have asked the public for their help to trace two men who have gone missing from Luton.

The men were last seen on Sunday (July 16) in Farley Hill and are believed to have gone to The Mall, but failed to return home.

Angeson is 5'4" with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black hoodie, and black and white trainers. He was carrying a large backpack.

Missing Angeson, left, and Michael (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)

Michael is also 5'4" but with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black padded gilet, black trousers and white trainers.