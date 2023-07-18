News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Police appeal for missing men from Luton for two days

Have you seen them?
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read

Bedfordshire Police have asked the public for their help to trace two men who have gone missing from Luton.

The men were last seen on Sunday (July 16) in Farley Hill and are believed to have gone to The Mall, but failed to return home.

Angeson is 5'4" with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black hoodie, and black and white trainers. He was carrying a large backpack.

Missing Angeson, left, and Michael (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)Missing Angeson, left, and Michael (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)
Missing Angeson, left, and Michael (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)
Most Popular

Michael is also 5'4" but with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black padded gilet, black trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen either of the men is asked to call 101 quoting ref 444 of 16 July.

Related topics:PoliceBedfordshire PoliceLuton