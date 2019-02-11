Police appeal for the public’s help after man dies in busway collision in Luton

Police are appealing for information after a man died in a collision on the busway in Luton on Saturday.

A bus and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on the busway near Hatters Way shortly before 3.40am. The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances and are asking the public for any information around the moments leading up to the incident to be reported to police.

The man was dressed in dark clothing and carrying a black rucksack. He may have been walking along the verge at the side of Hatters Way before making his way onto the busway.

He may have also been wearing a high visibility tabard for part of his journey.

PC Felicity Moody, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who saw a man matching this description in the area before 3.40am.

“Several motorists were on Hatters Way around the time of the incident and we urge anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

“We are following several lines of enquiry and need the public’s help to determine the events leading up to the incident in which a man lost his life.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Night, or via Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre.