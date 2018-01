Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man they would like to speak to in connection to drug criminality.

Officers are looking for Jason West, 35, from Malthouse Green, Luton, and believe he may be in the Wigmore, Hart Lane or Stopsley areas.

Jason West

Members of the public should not approach West if they see him, but anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.