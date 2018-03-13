Police appeal for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Luton

Officers investigating a stabbing in Luton on Friday night (March 9) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called just after 11pm to reports that a man had been stabbed in Dallow Road, the offenders are described as four Asian teenagers, aged around 18 and wearing dark clothing.

DC Hasan Balic, investigating, said: “We don’t believe this is a random attack, but we are keen to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

“The victim’s injuries required hospital treatment and he remains in hospital.

“We will not tolerate knife crime in our county and we are keen to speak to anyone who have any information about this incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 445 of 9 March.