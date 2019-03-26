Police appeal for witnesses after ‘nasty’ attack in Luton

Police are investigating after two men attacked a man and stole his bike in Luton on Friday, March 22.

The incident happened at around 10pm at the junction of Austin Road and Lucerne road, Luton.

The victim was riding a Specialised Crosstrail bike along Austin Road and stopped at the side of the road to roll up a cigarette. Two men then approached the victim and knocked him off the bike before stealing it.

The suspects were unsuccessful in also stealing the victim’s bag, but did manage to steal some items from within it, including some medication. They left the scene on foot along Lucerne Road in the direction of Moat Lane.

The attackers are described as two Asian men, who were both wearing dark clothing with their hoods up.

DC Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “This was an unprovoked and nasty attack and we would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have seen or heard something.

“We would particularly like to hear from someone in a red Volkswagen Golf, who tried to help the victim.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or through our online reporting centre, quoting reference 40/16794/19.