Police appeal for witnesses after suspected arson in Luton

Police are investigating a suspected arson in Connaught Road, Luton, in the early of this morning (Monday, April 30).

Officers were called just after midnight to reports that the wheel arches of two cars were on fire, one tyre on each car has subsequently been damaged.

Detective Constable Zac Kozlowski, investigating, said: “An investigation is ongoing but we’re currently treating this as deliberate.

“One tyre on each car was damaged, and we’re keen to find out why this happened, and who is responsible.

“I’d urge anyone who has any information to come forward as you may be able to help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 002 of 30 April.