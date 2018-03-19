Police appeal over Luton hit-and-run

Police investigating a hit-and-run in which a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured are appealing for the public’s help tracing a man who may have information.

The hit-and-run crash between a VW Golf and young boy took place in Leagrave Road on Wednesday, March 14, at around 4.15pm.

The boy sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Officers are looking for Casim Hussain, 19, from Luton and believe he may still be in the Marsh Farm or Hockwell Ring areas of the town.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.