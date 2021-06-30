Police appeal to find missing Iain, 38, last seen in Luton
Officers searching for a missing man believe he may have last been spotted in Luton.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:20 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:22 pm
Bedfordshire Police has issued a public plea to find Iain Logan, 38, of no fixed address.
Mr Logan has links to Toddington and was reported missing on Monday at around 9.30am.
He is described as 5’6’’, with a shaved head and beard.
Police believe he may have been in Luton yesterday (Tuesday) at around 3.15pm.
Anyone with information should call 101 or report online, quoting reference 96 of June 28.