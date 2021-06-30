Police appeal to find missing Iain, 38, last seen in Luton

Bedfordshire Police has issued a public plea to find Iain Logan, 38, of no fixed address.

Mr Logan has links to Toddington and was reported missing on Monday at around 9.30am.

He is described as 5’6’’, with a shaved head and beard.

Police believe he may have been in Luton yesterday (Tuesday) at around 3.15pm.