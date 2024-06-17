Missing Roxana. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A picture of a 14-year-old girl from Luton has been released by police as they appeal for information to help find her.

Roxana, also known as Roxi, was last seen in Luton on Saturday (June 15). She is described as being 5ft 1ins, with long red hair and was wearing a black jacket and pink trousers.

She may also have links to Harpenden and the Camden in London.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...