Police appeal to find missing Luton teenager last seen two days ago
A picture of a 14-year-old girl from Luton has been released by police as they appeal for information to help find her.
Roxana, also known as Roxi, was last seen in Luton on Saturday (June 15). She is described as being 5ft 1ins, with long red hair and was wearing a black jacket and pink trousers.
She may also have links to Harpenden and the Camden in London.
Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting MPL/831/2024.
