Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen at Luton Airport in February
She was last seen on February 25
Police have released this image as they try to trace a missing woman who has not been seen since February.
Senia was last seen at Luton Airport on February 25. She is described as slim, with brown hair, and was wearing a black leather jacket, black trousers, and light brown boots.
If you have any information call 101 or report online quoting reference MPL/365/23.