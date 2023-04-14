News you can trust since 1891
Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen at Luton Airport in February

She was last seen on February 25

Laura Hutchinson
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST

Police have released this image as they try to trace a missing woman who has not been seen since February.

Senia was last seen at Luton Airport on February 25. She is described as slim, with brown hair, and was wearing a black leather jacket, black trousers, and light brown boots.

If you have any information call 101 or report online quoting reference MPL/365/23.

Missing Senia
