Police attend scene after man dies in Luton home
Police and ambulance were in attendance after a man sadly died in a Luton home yesterday.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:14 pm
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 2.35pm yesterday (Sunday) to a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in Limbury Road, Luton.
"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service, but the man had already passed away.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner."