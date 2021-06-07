Police attend scene after man dies in Luton home

Police and ambulance were in attendance after a man sadly died in a Luton home yesterday.

By News Reporter
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:14 pm
Bedfordshire Police (stock image)

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 2.35pm yesterday (Sunday) to a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in Limbury Road, Luton.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service, but the man had already passed away.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner."