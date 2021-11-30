Police believe man who died in Luton traffic collision had been involved in altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police believe a man who died in a Luton traffic collision yesterday afternoon (Monday) had been involved in an altercation beforehand.

Officers were called just after 1pm to reports of an incident in Dewsbury Road, Luton, which left one man with serious injuries after he was believed to have been involved in a road traffic collision following an altercation.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances around this shocking incident in which a man has lost his life. We are urging anyone with information to call us on 101 or report online quoting Operation Mist.

"We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who saw a black 61-plate Vauxhall Insignia in the area and who has dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries.”

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information can report it online.