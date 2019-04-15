Police close access to Central Car Park in The Mall Luton

Bedfordshire Police were called to reports for the welfare of a man in Luton just after 6am this morning.

A number of roads in the town centre are closed while officers attend the scene of an incident.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “A number of roads in Luton are closed while we attend the scene of an incident.

“Silver Street is closed, as is John Street at the junction with Church Street, after we were called to reports for the welfare of a man just after 6am this morning.”

The shopping centre is open but there is no access to Central Car Park.

A spokesman for The Mall Luton said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning (15 April). The police and emergency services are currently in attendance and we shall await further updates from them.”