Police close down cannabis factory in Luton

A large number of cannabis plants have been found by police in a house in Luton, following a report of suspicious activity.

Officers went to the property in Challney on Sunday, June 24, during the search of the property they found 130 mature cannabis plants and 100 smaller plants in what officers described as a ‘sophisticated and well-run’ operation.

The plants were secured and removed from the address to be safely disposed of.

PC Jack Calow, from Bedfordshire Police’s Luton community team, said: “This successful discovery led to the disposal of a large number of cannabis plants which now won’t make it to streets of our neighbourhoods.

“We would like to reassure our residents that we are committed to keeping our communities safe and we are encouraging anyone with information about drug-related or suspicious activity to come forward.”

Anyone with information about drug crime in their area can report it by calling 101.