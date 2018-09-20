Police close Luton addresses linked to drugs and prostitution

Bedfordshire Police’s community team based in Luton has successfully closed two addresses linked to drugs and prostitution in Luton this week.

On Monday (17 September), officers attended a property in Russell Street after a report was received from a neighbouring force regarding the welfare of a woman thought to be at the address. Upon attending the address, officers discovered evidence indicating the house was being used as a brothel.

Russell Street. Credit: Bedfordshire Police.

After an investigation, a 24-hour closure notice was granted, which was extended to three months by Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (18 September).

In addition, also on Tuesday, two people were arrested in connection with drugs offences and a closure order was issued, following a raid at a property in Warton Green.

A substantial quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash was seized from the premises, which is also now subject to a three-month closure order, granted by Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (18 September).

Inspector Jim Goldsmith said: “We are very pleased the courts have granted these two closure orders for a period of three months.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour and drug criminality is one of our priorities and we are committed to combatting these kind of issues for people in our county.

“This is a great outcome, and we are happy that a large quantity of drugs have been taken off the streets. We would like to reassure local residents that we treat all reports of criminality and anti-social behaviour seriously, and would encourage anyone affected by this kind of activity to come forward.”

The 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs as part of the warrant Warton Green, have been released on bail.

People can report anti-social behaviour through the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101.