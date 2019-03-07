Police close Luton cannabis factory and seize 400 plants

Police have seized 400 cannabis plants after closing down a factory in Luton’s Stockingstone Road.

The Luton Community Team published a Tweet yesterday (March 6) saying: “Another Cannabis Factory destroyed in #Luton by the team. #Wewillfindit.”

Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of the discovery of a cannabis factory in Stockingstone Road, Luton yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 6).

“Community officers attended and helped dismantle the factory of around 400 plants.

“No arrests were made. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Luton community policing team on 101.”