Police close two properties in Farley Hill

Bedfordshire Police Community Team successfully obtained a three month closure order for two properties in Ruthin Close, Farley Hill, on Friday, April 20.

The two properties in Luton were initially served with 24 hour closure on Thursday, April 19, following reports of drug criminality in the area.

PC Michael Trinder, from the Luton Community Team, said: “We are satisfied with the court’s decision to close these two addresses as they were a source of nuisance and criminal behaviour in the area.

“If you suffer from any issues in your neighbourhood, hopefully this result will serve as an example that we take all reports of crime seriously.

“We are dedicated to keeping our town a peaceful and safe place to live and work in.”

If you have any concerns about issues in your area, visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or you can report via 101.