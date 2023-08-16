News you can trust since 1891
Police concerned for welfare of 16-year-old boy reported missing from the Luton Hoo Estate

He was reported missing this afternoon
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Missing Michael

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old who has been reported missing from the Luton Hoo Estate.

Michael was last seen at the estate earlier this afternoon. He is described as around 5ft 6ins, with short curly hair and is wearing a navy tracksuit with a navy blue jacket.

Police have released this photograph of Michael. They said: “We are aware this isn’t the clearest photo of Michael, but it’s the only one we have been provided with for the time being.”

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or online quoting reference 229 of 16 August.

