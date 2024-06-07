Police "concerned for welfare" of 80-year-old man missing in Luton
An image of a missing man has been released by police after he went missing in Luton.
Joseph, 80, was last seen in the town at around 7am this morning (Friday).
He was wearing black chinos, brown trainers, a tan softshell style jacket and possibly a green flat cap. He is around 5ft 8ins, the force added that he tends to walk hunched over with a shuffle.
Police say they are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 123 of June 7.