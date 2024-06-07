Missing Joseph. Picture: Beds Police

An image of a missing man has been released by police after he went missing in Luton.

Joseph, 80, was last seen in the town at around 7am this morning (Friday).

He was wearing black chinos, brown trainers, a tan softshell style jacket and possibly a green flat cap. He is around 5ft 8ins, the force added that he tends to walk hunched over with a shuffle.

