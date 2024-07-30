An image of a missing man from Luton has been released by police as they try to find him.

Mark was reported missing on Thursday (July 25) by his family “who hadn’t seen or heard from him in a while”. Bedfordshire Police say they are concerned for his welfare.Mark is 49 years old and described as around six foot tall with shaven dark brown hair, a beard and wears glasses. He usually has a walking stick with him.Anyone with information on Mark’s whereabouts can report to the force by calling 101 or reporting online quoting reference MPC/1093/24.